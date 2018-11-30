close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

Govt asked to rehabilitate infrastructure, survey damage in Bara

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

BARA: Political leaders and elders have asked the government to start rehabilitation of educational institutions and survey of the destroyed homes of Sipah tribe in the Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district.

They said the government had already allocated amount for the destroyed schools and homes in Bara subdivision.

Talking to reporters, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Gul Madar Afridi and others said that the government should focus on educational institutions and rehabilitation of the temporally displaced people (TDPs) of Sipah tribe.

He said the government had approved fund to rebuild the educational institutions, including high schools, primary schools for boys and girls. Gul Madar Afridi urged the government to start work on the reconstruction of schools as soon as possible.

