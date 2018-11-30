IRCRA continues efforts for sectarian unity

PESHAWAR: The International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA) has continued efforts for Shia-Sunni amity as another year is about to end.

The IRCRA took a Sunni delegation of religious scholars to Parachinar, headquarters of Kurram tribal district on the special invitation of Allama Fida Hussain Mazahari, administrator of Jamia Jafariya, the central madrassa for Shias in Parachinar.

The Sunni delegates included Tahmeed Jan, Maulana Umar Nooristani, Maulana Israr Gul Haqqani, Maulana Hamidullah, Maulana Jamil Ahmed, Maulana Iqbal Haideri, Mufti Islam and Maulana Mufti Karim Orakzai.

Staying for two days, Tahmeed Jan and other Sunni scholars delivered speeches on peace at different gatherings.

Tahmeed Jan said some elements have always made conspiracies and misguided people and this resulted in bloodshed of our Muslim brothers.

He said it is time to sit together, reconcile and settle down all the differences between us and support each other.

It was the first time after seven years when members of the Shia community heard Sunni scholars.

The members of the Shia community of Parachinar said differences between Shia and Sunni Ulema should be removed because majority of people follow religious scholars. They said such an approach would lead to rebuilding a peaceful Parachinar.

They said that Shia and Sunni scholars were ready to talk, but only an initiator was needed to start the dialogue between them.

Keeping in view the background of IRCRA, they requested Tahmeed Jan to conduct workshops for reconciliation between Shia and Sunni sects.