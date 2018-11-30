Girls netball

ISLAMABAD: Defending champions Rawalpindi and Hyderabad checked into the final of the All Pakistan Inter-Board Girls Netball Championship here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday.

Hyderabad crushed Islamabad 12-5 in the first semi-final with Sohba and Sunam scoring eight and four goals in the process. In the second semi-final, Rawalpindi beat Lahore 16-11. Madhia Muzafar and Nymra scored nine and seven goals for the winning team. The final will be played today (Friday).