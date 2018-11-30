close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

Girls netball

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Defending champions Rawalpindi and Hyderabad checked into the final of the All Pakistan Inter-Board Girls Netball Championship here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday.

Hyderabad crushed Islamabad 12-5 in the first semi-final with Sohba and Sunam scoring eight and four goals in the process. In the second semi-final, Rawalpindi beat Lahore 16-11. Madhia Muzafar and Nymra scored nine and seven goals for the winning team. The final will be played today (Friday).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports