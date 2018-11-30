Diamond, Hawks enter cricket semis

ISLAMABAD: Diamond Club defeated Majid Memorial Club by seven wickets to sail into the semi-finals of the NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship here at the Diamond Ground on Thursday.

Shayan Shaikh claimed four wickets to destroy Majid Memorial batting line up as Diamond achieved the target of 147 runs in 20.3 overs.

Islamabad Hawks crushed Quaid-e-Azam Club by 152 runs to qualify for the last four stage.

The semi-finals will be played on December 3. Diamond will vie against Classic at Diamond Ground while Essco will take on Islamabad Hawks at Marghzar Ground. The final will be held on December 5.

Scores in brief: At Diamond Ground: Majid Memorial Club 147 in 36.2 overs (Mohsin Jameel 47 not out, Awais Khattak 31, Mustafa Kamal 21; Shayan Shaikh 4-31, Sajid Rehman, Arsal Shaikh, Zainul Abadeem and Sajawal Riaz took one wicket each). Diamond Club 148-3 in 20.3 overs (Muhammad Bilal 51, Sajawal Riaz 40, Muhammad Nadeem 21 not out; Kamran Khan 2-31, Awais Khattak 1-22).

At Bhutto Ground: Islamabad Hawks 227 in 31.5 overs (Hassan Nasir 72, Kamran Riaz 51, Farmanullah Khan 22; Ajab Noor Durrani 3-34, Asad Kazmi 2-54, Allah Yar 2-59). Quaid-e-Azam 70 in 18 overs (Umar Riaz 33, Muhammad Umer 16 not out; Farmanullah Khan 6-23, Rashid Khan 2-11).

At Marghzar Ground: Islamabad Gymkhana Club 245-9 in 35 overs (Abid Abbasi 89, Imran Ali 43 not out, Azan Tariq 37; Tariq Nawaz 3-37, Yasir Waheed 2-18, Abid Ali 2-52). Punjab Club 243 in 34.1 overs (Inayat Ali 86, Yasir Waheed 62, Zahid Iqbal 16; Alamgir Khan 2-25, Muhammad Musa 2-52).