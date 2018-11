Aqeel, Abid to vie for Federal Cup title

ISLAMABAD: Aging Aqeel Khan’s impressive run at the domestic tennis circuit continued as he marched into the men’s singles final of the 32nd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships at the PTF Complex on Thursday.

Aqeel barely broke a sweat as he comfortably dismissed Muzammil Murtaza’s challenge 6-2, 6-1 in the first semi-final.

In an exciting second semi-final, Abid Ali Akber edged out Shamael Chaudhry 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Mudassar Murtaza and his brother Muzammil won the men’s doubles title after beating top seed Aqeel and Shahzad Khan 3-6, 7-5, 10-7.

In the boys’ Under-18 singles, top seed Muhammad Shoaib and fourth seed Abdullah Adnan marched into the final.

Shoaib beat Ahmed Asjad while Abdullah brushed aside top seed Ahmed Kamil. The women’s singles final will be contested by Sara Mansoor and Sarah Mahboob.

Results: Men’s singles semi-finals: Aqeel Khan bt Muzammil Murtaza 6-2, 6-1; Abid Ali Akber bt Shamael Chaudhry 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Men’s doubles final: Muzammil Murtaza & Mudassar Murtaza bt Aqeel Khan & Shahzad Khan 3-6, 7-5, 10-7.

Boys’ Under-18 singles semi-finals: Muhammad Shoaib bt Ahmed Asjad 6-4, 6-4; Abdullah Adnan bt Ahmed Kamil 7-5, 6-1.

Women’s singles semi-finals: Sara Mansoor bt Noor Malik 6-0, 6-1; Sarah Mahboob bt Mahvish Chishtie 6-1, 6-0.

Boys’ Under-14 singles semi-finals: Uzair Khan bt M Huzaifa Khan 0-4, 4-1, 4-0; Hamid Israr bt Kashan Umer 5-3, 4-5, 4-0.

Boys’ Under-10 singles quarter-finals: Hamza Roman bt Ali Asghar 8-0, M Haziq bt Hammad Shah 8-4, Hamza Ali Rizwan bt Ammar Masood 8-4, Ali Zain bt Taimoor Khan 8-5.

Boys’ Under-10 semi-finals: Hamza Roman bt M Haziq 8-1, Ali Zain bt Hamza Ali Rizwan 8-6.

Girls’ Under-10 singles quarter-finals: Zainab Ali Raja bt Lalarukh Sajid 8-0, Afaf Suleman bt Fatima Gul 9-7, Esha Zia bt Mahnoor Farooquie 8-3, Aleena Suleman bt Marukh Sajid 8-1.

Girls’ Under-10 singles semi-finals: Zainab Ali Raja bt Afaf Suleman 8-1, Aleema Suleman bt Esha Zia 8-3. Girls’ Under-10 singles final: Zainab Ali Raja bt Aleena Suleman 8-1.