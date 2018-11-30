European Kashmiris welcome ex-Norwegian PM’s interest in Kashmir issue

OSLO: European Kashmiris have welcomed the recent visit by the former Norwegian prime minister Kjell Magne Bondevik to the Indian held Kashmir and Azad Jammu and Kashmir during which he held talks with the leaders All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and AJK government. They hoped that the visit would help in highlighting the fact that Kashmir remains a disputed territory needing a permanent resolution, said a press release.

Welcoming the visit and Bondevik’s meetings with APHC leaders Syed Ali Shah Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Executive Director of Kashmiri Scandinavian Council Sardar Ali Shahnawaz Khan said that the trip to Srinagar – a first by a foreign dignitary since Narendra Modi assumed power in New Delhi - was a significant development in the context of growing international scrutiny over gross human rights violations in IHK by security forces.

Khan said that Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), has also recently issued an eye-opener document that exposes India’s record of human rights violation in held Kashmir. The Council hoped that Bondevik, who later travelled to Islamabad to hold talks with a cross-section of people including Kashmiri leaders, could play a role to bring India and Pakistan to table meant to resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir through negotiation and engagement.

The Council lauded that the international community was once again being mobilised to include Kashmiri leaders in the dialogue process for the resolution of Kashmir dispute. It is a positive step that must be appreciated by all stakeholders said Khan who stressed that Bondevik, who serves as the Executive Chair at the Norway-based Oslo Centre, was a credible and neutral person with right skills and experience to mobilise necessary support to facilitate a dialogue between India and Pakistan over Kashmir wherein representatives of Kashmir were involved.