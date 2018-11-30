State-run TV corruption case: Court sends anchorperson to Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday ordered that anchorperson and former chairman of state-run TV Dr Shahid Masood be sent to Adiala Jail on judicial remand in a corruption case pertaining to the state television.

The FIA had arrested Masood from the premises of Islamabad High Court on November 23 after his bail plea was rejected, Geo News reported. The next day, the court had remanded Masood in the FIA's custody for five days. The anchorperson was presented before the court of Duty Judge Inamullah on Thursday as his five-day judicial remand ended. The FIA said Masood, who was appointed PTV chairman in the tenure of PPP, had signed an agreement with a fake company to negotiate with the PCB for grant of rights for coverage of cricket matches played in Pakistan. Masood was involved in embezzlement of around Rs37 million from the PTV as he negotiated with the PCB for media rights and granted them to a fake catering company, FIA said.

The investigation agency requested for an extension in Masood’s remand; however, the judge rejected the request and directed that he be sent to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.