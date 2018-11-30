Man fractures sister’s arm

SIALKOT: A man allegedly fractured an arm of his sister over a property dispute on Thursday.

According to police, Younis and his sister Zahida Bibi were the joint owner of an agricultural land in village Akkanwali. Two days ago, Younis tried to cultivate the land without her consent and when she interfered, he allegedly tortured and fractured her arm. She was taken to a hospital. Police have registered a case against the accused.

FOUR HELD: Police Thursday arrested four accused on charges of stealing electricity on the report of Gepco officials.

Kot Loharan police arrested accused Ahsan from village Jattan, City Pasrur police arrested accused Farooq from Shah Malook Road, Satrah police arrested accused Ghulam Shabbir from Dharamkot village and the Mautra police arrested accused Tanivr from Bhelo Mahar village and registered cases against them.

DRUG PEDDLER JAILED: Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Zahid Ghaznavi Thursday awarded 12 years imprisonment to a drug peddler. The court imposed Rs 60,000 fine on convict Qasim Abbas in a drug case.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested the convict with 9.9kg hashish. The convict would have to undergo extra imprisonment of one month in case of not paying the fine.