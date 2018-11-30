Dacoits strangle man on resistance

OKARA: Dacoits strangled a man and broke the leg of his brother on resistance at village Mancharian on Wednesday night.

Abdur Rashid and his brother Wazir Ahmed were sleeping at home when three armed dacoits barged into the house.

They started collecting Rs250,000 which the family had received after selling a house. Both the brothers offered resistance. The dacoits strangled Abdur Rashid to death and broke the leg of Wazir Ahmed after scuffling with him. The dacoits fled along with the looted money. Wazir was rushed to the hospital while the Sadr Depalpur police had registered a case.

TWO ABDUCTED: A woman and a girl were abducted from different areas on Thursday. Rifat Bibi was allegedly abducted by M Saleem and his two accomplices from village 1/4L. In another incident, 14-year-old Halima Bibi was abducted by two unidentified men from village Ladhaywal. Police registered the cases.