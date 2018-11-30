Six SHOs warned

LAHORE: DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Waqas Nazir has given 15 days deadline to six SHOs of Iqbal Town Division for improving their performance otherwise they will be removed. Anti-crime meeting of Iqbal Town Division chaired by DIG Operations was attended by SSP Operations Lahore Capt Mustansir Feroze (retd), SP Iqbal Town Division Syed Ali Shah, all SDPOs and SHOs. DIG Operations Lahore has given last warning to the six SHOs.

Weekly report: City and Iqbal Town Divisions of operations Police have issued weekly performance of action against criminals. SP City Division Naveed Irshad said action is being taken against criminals on daily basis in the areas of all police stations. City Division has arrested 138 culprits involved in street crime, robbery, drug peddling, gambling and other crimes. Twenty four pistols, 1 rifle and more than 100 bullets were recovered from their procession. Police have recovered 222 liquor bottles, more than 12 kg ‘charas’ and more than 1kg ‘bhang’ from drug peddlers. On secret information, Rs38,000 have been recovered from gamblers, 27 persons have been booked for one-wheeling, aerial firing, rental act and sound system act. Special teams have been formed for arresting hardcore criminals. Iqbal Town Division has arrested 79 culprits involved in street crime, robbery, drug peddling, gambling and other crimes. Twenty one pistols, 6 rifles, 1 Kalashnikov, 2 guns and more than 140 bullets have been recovered from their procession.