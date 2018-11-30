11 injured in van-car collision on Ring Road

LAHORE: At least 11 people including three woman and two children received injuries when a car collided with a carry van on Ring Road in Hurbanspura police precincts Thursday evening. Two injured persons were given first aid on-the-spot while nine were shifted to Service Hospital. The injured were identified as Nadeem, 22, Abrar, 12, Saeed, 32, Bushra, 26, Rehana, 27, Habib, 60, Amjad, 21, Aqsa, 28, Naveed, 29, Maryam, 8, and Faizan, 6. Their condition was stated to be stable. Rescuers said a carry van collided with a Honda Accord car near Pole No 442 of the Ring Road towards Airport due to over-speeding. As a result, the travellers received injuries and both vehicles were badly damaged. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidence. No FIR was registered till filing of the report. Police have yet to ascertain the cause behind the accident.

Train hits man to death: An unidentified man was killed while crossing railway line in Kahna police area on Thursday. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was trying to cross the line near Kahna railway station when train hit him, killing him on-the-spot.

Man goes missing: A young man went missing from his home in Mian Mir Colony in Mustafabad police area on Thursday. Police are searching for the reported missing persons Imran Alvi, the son of Haji Hameed Alvi. The victim’s family has appealed to police high-ups for his recovery.