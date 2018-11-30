2 soldiers injured in Waziristan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: Two soldiers were injured when unidentified militants opened fire at a security checkpost in Shawal tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district, official sources said. The sources said the checkpoint in Gurbaz area in Shawal was targetted by the militants in the wee hours of Thursday. The injured soldiers, who were identified as Abdul Muqeed and Ali Akbar, were shifted to the CMH in Bannu.
