TLP’s registration & funding case: ECP serves another notice on Khadim Rizvi

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday asked the district election commissioner of Lahore to personally deliver a second notice to supremo of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (YLP) Khadim Hussain Rizvi, in the party’s registration and funding case.

A five-member bench of the Election Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza, heard the case here at the Election Commission Secretariat. However, neither the firebrand cleric nor his lawyer appeared before the forum. Rizvi is under ‘protective custody’ of the police, as per reports, many of his party leaders and workers have announced parting of ways with TLP. On finding none from TLP before the bench, the Election Commission issued another notice to the TLP chief and instructed the district election commissioner to ensure that the orders were duly received by the other side. The bench adjourned the case till December 05. The case against TLP was initiated after the Supreme Court came hard on the Election Commission earlier this month for registering a party (TLP) that had disrupted life in the twin cities last year. The apex court had also expressed surprise that the ‘rightwing party had been registered’ on the basis of a national identity card for overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) by an individual residing in the United Arab Emirates. Media had said that the Supreme Court was surprised to note that the Election Commission’s director general of law could not even answer if the person, who applied for TLP's registration as a political party, was a Pakistani citizen, a dual national or a foreign citizen. The Election Commission had conceded that TLP was allowed to contest the general elections but it had failed to provide mandatory details of the funds, it had used during its election campaign. TLP’s performance in July 25 general election had surprised many, as it emerged as sixth largest party; Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was on the top in terms of its vote-bank, followed by PPP, Independents, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal. MMA, a conglomeration of mainstream religio-political parties had pocketed 2573939 votes, whereas TLP received 2234316 votes.