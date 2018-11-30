Cop shoots at, injures bus service employee

LAHORE: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Township police, Samiullah, in civvies, shot at and injured an employee of a leading bus service over his objection to his carrying a weapon in the Lahore-Mianwali bus in Sherakot police precincts Thursday afternoon. SP Iqbal Town Syed Ali, SDPO of the circle and SHO Sherakot kept on trying to hush up the issue on the pretext of reconciliation efforts till late at night. However, on refusal of the victim party to make peace with the attacking cop, the police registered a case under Section 324 of PPC and arrested the ASI. SP Syed Ali says disciplinary action has also been recommended against the accused cop. The bus service injured employee was identified as Zubair. Eyewitnesses told The News that the cop in civil dress purchased a ticket for Mianwali. As he was boarding the bus at 2:30pm, the security guard frisking him found a pistol. The guard and other employees of the bus service told him that he could not carry weapon in the bus. The exchange of hot words ensued a scuffle among them. The accused whipped out the weapon and shot at a leg of Zubair and injured him He was rushed to hospital for treatment where his condition was stated to be stable. The incident was also captured by the CCTV cameras of Safe Cities Authority and of the bus service. Soon after the incident, SP Iqbal Town, SDPO and SHO rushed to the scene and insisted for reconciliation for the sake of cop’s job. However, the administration of the bus service and family of the victim demanded registration of an FIR. Later on, an FIR was registered and the cop was taken into custody for further legal action.