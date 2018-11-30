Cleric among two killed in Bajaur blast

KHAR: Two persons, including a religious scholar, were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion at Inayat Killay in Bajaur tribal district on Thursday, official sources said. They said that Maulana Amanullah and his friend, whose name could not be ascertained, were on way home after ‘maghrib’ prayers in Inayat Killay when their vehicle was targetted with an IED, killing them on the spot. The vehicle was destroyed in the blast.