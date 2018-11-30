close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
November 30, 2018

Govt borrowed Rs212b during July-October

Top Story

KARACHI: The PTI government borrowed a total of Rs212 billion ($1.58 billion) during the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year. In the first two months of the fiscal year (July and August), the caretaker government took out loans of $820 million, reports Geo. With the new Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in power, the borrowing continued. The government borrowed over $760.4 million during the months of September and October. $320 million were borrowed from commercial banks, $230 million from China and $70 million from Islamic Development Bank. Overall, the government is expected to borrow close to over $9.69 billion during the 2019 fiscal year.

