BLA woman may carry out suicide attack, warns IGP

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi has alerted CCPO Lahore, Additional IG CTD, all RPOs and CPOs and DPOs of the province about a female suicide bomber of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), who has been assigned a terrorist activity on the pattern of attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi. The IGP directed all officers to exercise extreme vigilance and take heightened security measures to avert any untoward incident. The IG directed the officers concerned to conduct information-based operations (IBOs), combing operations to keep all vital installations regarding target areas under strict vigilance.