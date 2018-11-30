100 days, 100 U-turns

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties on Thursday termed the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan on completion of first 100 days of his government as a tale of 100 U-turns and the paralysis of the Parliament and governance and said the people of the country have drowned in tsunami of inflation.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the 100 days of the PTI government produced a hundred U-turns on Twitter. He shared a picture on Twitter with a message: “100 days. We are busy in taking U-turns.” The PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman said the first 100 days of the PTI government were a journey from container to bagging bowl and the government was busy in auction of buffaloes and vehicles. “We were hoping to see a serious show of work in progress, because even if the PTI did not know it, we know you can’t wave a magic wand in a hundred days and transform Pakistan so we had low expectations, yet even those were dashed,” she said.

Sherry Rehman said there is an inordinate dependence on self-valorisation and populist slogans, perhaps even good intentions about humanitarian causes, but they need to know that the road from container politics to government has to be bridged.

“Right now we heard no vision of how to take Pakistan out of the governance paralysis it is in, especially via the 100 days paralysis of the Parliament. As usual, it was a PTI show as opposed to government record,” she said.

Sherry said the PTI as usual was outraging the airwaves with hot air and self-valorising ballads. “Can’t step off the container. Was looking forward to a 100-day factsheet of initiatives, not this rhetoric of ‘we will do this, we will do that’, somebody please tell them they’re in government,” she said.

She said despite a glut of public adverts hailing 100 days with public money, the rush to false promises has thrown the government into a serious problem with parliament paralysed, prices of gas, petrol going thru the roof, zero governance, external debt at peak and merit jettisoned.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesman for Bilawal, said the PM’s address was totally unimpressive and lacked the vigour of a head of government. “Imran Khan was regurgitating the same old mantra which he has become used to in the last 15 years or so. He had nothing to show for his 100 days in government and could not give any solution to the problems faced by the people of the country,” he said.

Khokhar said Imran Khan and his cronies have been totally exposed and their incompetency is harming the country.

Meanwhile, the PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb termed statistics provided by the PTI government regarding its 100-day performance a bundle of lies.

“The government has broken all records of telling lies which will also be difficult for coming governments to match,” she said.

The PML-N leader said a race among the federal cabinet members had started about telling lies and making false claims.

“In today’s competition, Prime Minister Imran Khan finished on the top as usual, Shah Mehmood Qureshi was second and Asad Umar third, while Fawad Chaudhry was out of the race today,” she said.

Marriyum Aurengzeb said the rulers would improve the national economy through sale of ‘buffalo’ and ‘desi chicken’. She said the prime minister should have told the nation owing to his incompetent team, foreign exchange reserves have come down to 11 billion dollars, rate of US dollar jumped while there was also considerable increase in foreign loans. She said the Prime Minister should have told the nation that his incompetent team was responsible for 67 percent reduction in foreign investment and 35 percent cut in development budget.

The PML-N leader said the prime minister should admit that he made false claims of 200 billion dollars of laundered money of Pakistan being kept in foreign banks. “I will request Bushra Bibi that she should continue reminding her husband that he has become prime minister of the country,” she said.

Meanwhile, the JI central ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said that nothing changed during the last 100 days except from prices.

He said it was not the opposition which demanded of the government to give its 100 days performance, rather it was the government itself. “People talk about the government’s performance, but no good work goes to its credit,” he said, adding that the government should express thanks to Almighty Allah on completion of its 100 days but it should pay heed to its deeds also.