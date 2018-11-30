Nazir Sr Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Shahzad Butt Club beat Adial Club by 90 runs in a match of 4th Nazir Sr Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Jallo Park Ground. Scores: Shahzad Butt Club 340 (Ashar Butt 120, Gullfam Ahmad 82, Aqib 51, Bilal Butt 30, Rana Atif 4/56, Farhan 3/39). Adial Club 250 (Rizwan Ahmad 100, Asim 55, Anjam 43, Rana Bilal 3/40, Arshad Butt 3/45, Anas 2/30, Asad 2/39).
