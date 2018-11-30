Unique annual sports gala ends

LAHORE: The 15th Unique Annual Sports Gala 2018 of Unique Group of Institutions came to an end with a colourful closing ceremony here at Punjab Football Stadium on Thursday. Institute Chairman Prof Abdul Manan Khurram, who was the chief guest of the ceremony, gave away the prizes to the winners and participants. Speaking on the occasion he said that youth of Pakistan can play a vital role in reviving and glorifying country’s name the realm of sports. Also present on the occasion were PMA Seemabia Tahir, Prof. Jahanzeb Anwar Malik, Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry.