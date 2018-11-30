Chairman Wapda Golf begins today

LAHORE: Over 100 top golf amateurs of the country will feature in the Chairman Wapda Golf Championship which begins at the par 72, 18 holes Defence Raya Golf Course on Friday.

First flight from the first tee comprises Ashiq Hussain of Multan (Zero handicap), Ayaz Saleem of Garrison(six handicap)and Amir Chaudry of Defence Raya(handicap 7). The first day is reserved for the amateurs and also competing will be those golfers who fall in the Seniors Category based on age bracket above 55 years.

Notable in the seniors race for attaining honours will be single handicappers like Shafiq Bhatti, Col M.Shafi, Imran Ahmed, Col Asif Mehdi, Col Ikram, Asad Khan, Shoaib Bokhari and Javed A.Khan.

Preparation wise the team of Brig Sikandar Hayat and Maj Haroon Shafiq and other members who run the tournament have set up the Defence Raya Golf Course well for the occasion. The tournament director is Shahid Javed Khan. Evaluating the amateurs is a difficult task as more than twenty five of the participating single handicappers are oozing with the urge to win and enhance their reputation as players of merit.

The list includes names like Nadeem Aslam, Salman Jehangir, Zohaib Asif, Salman Akhter, Robin Bagh, Shahid Ali, Faisal Ali Malik, and Murad A. Khan. The championship will be inaugurated by Omer Ayub, Federal Minister for Energy, at 10 am.