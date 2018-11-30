close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
November 30, 2018

PCB Inter-District U-19 Cricket in Jan

Sports

November 30, 2018

LAHORE: PCB Inter-District Under-19 Tournament (LRCA) will be played from January 1, 2019 to January 20. The complete schedule of the tournament would be issued in course of time but LRCA is conducting trials of respective zonal associations as per the given programme.East Zone trials will be held December 6 at 9am at LCCA Ground, West Zone trials will be held on December 8at 9am and North Zone trials on December 10 at 9am.

