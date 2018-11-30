First Root and now Kohli: Teen Aussie giant-killer strikes again

SYDNEY: Australian teenager Aaron Hardie snared the wicket of India captain Virat Kohli Thursday, his latest high-profile victim after dismissing England skipper Joe Root in a similar warm-up match last year.

The 19-year-old paceman had Kohli caught and bowled for 64 as the tourists prepared for next week’s opening Test by scoring 358 all out against a Cricket Australia XI on day two of the four-day match.

Kohli had smashed seven fours and a six against an inexperienced attack before English-born Hardie dismissed him, nonchalantly tossing the ball in the air in celebration.Hardie, who ended with 4-50 off 13 overs, is one of Western Australia’s most exciting prospects, having captained the state at under-17 and under-19 level, and earned a rookie contract for 2018-19. After torrential rain scuppered the opening day of play at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, India were keen to get in the middle for some batting practice in their only game ahead of the four-Test series.

Impressive young opener Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane all also managed half-centuries, with KL Rahul the only one of India’s main batsmen to fail, scoring three. The CA XI were on 24 without loss at stumps.