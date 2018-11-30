Prince Club, Apollo Sports advance

LAHORE: An all-round performances by skipper Fahadul Haq and Kifayat Hussain enabled Prince Club to register a thrilling one-run victory over Khan Sports Club in a match of second Fazal Mahmood Cricket Tournament at the Race Course Ground.

In an encounter of the PCB- rganised event Prince Club, who batted first hit up 252/6 in 34 overs with Fahadul Haq top-scoring with 66 followed by Kifayat Hussain 59, M Bilal 46, Ammar Tariq 19 and M Imran 14 not out. Waqas Hussain, Umer Mehmood, Shahid Asad, Faisal Munir and S Taha got one wicket each for Khan Sports.

Khan Sports Club, in reply, did go for the runs but were finally all out for 251 on the last ball of 34th over. Their principal scorers were M Daud 45, Shahid Asad 38, Zainul Abiden 36,Uzair Nasir 35, Rana Qasim 27, M Asif 22, and Arsal Rauf 20.

For Prince Club Nasir Hussain Shah bagged three wickets for 42 runs, Fahadul Haq got 2 for 47, Kifayat Hussain 2 for 55 and Bilal Azhar one for 58. Abdul Muqeet and Farhan Ashraf were the umpires of the match.

In another match of second Fazal Mahmood Cricket Tournament, Apollo Sports Club beat Fayyaz Khan Memorial by 52 runs at Kashmir Crown Shahdara Ground. Scores: Apollo Sports 166 all out in 31.4 overs (Bilal Irshad 66, Ahsan Ali 22, M Arslan 19 not out. Usman 3/26, Amir 2/15, Saud Arshad 2/31). Fayyaz Khan Memorial Club 114 all out in 27 overs (Adnan Fayyaz 34, Saud Arshad 29. Ahsan Ali 5/16, Irfan Butt 2/19, Salman Ali 2/28). Rab Nawaz and Riazuddin were the umpires.