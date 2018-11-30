Smith, Warner to be carefully re-integrated into team: Langer

SYDNEY: Australia head coach Justin Langer admitted a need to carefully curate a “re-integration process” for the currently-banned Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Cricket Australia recently upheld their 12-month sentences, incurred for their participation in the Newlands ball tampering scandal, meaning at least the senior pair of Smith and Warner can begin to be considered for national team selection only after another four months.Langer, who took over from Darren Lehmann during the post-Newlands turmoil, set the aforementioned process in motion by speaking separately to both Smith and Warner.

Smith had breakfast with the coach and also spent some time facing Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins in the nets at Sydney ahead of the third T20I against India on Sunday. Warner was separately spoken to before Australia’s tour of the UAE last month and again later on Monday (November 26) afternoon. “There’s going to be a process for the boys to come back and it is really important we start working on that process from now,” Langer said. “We can’t get to the point and just say ‘right they’re back’. It’s not fair on them, it’s not fair on the team, it’s not fair on everyone. Langer drew parallels of the current upheaval in Australian cricket to that of Western Australia’s in the early part of the decade. Langer took the Western Australia job in 2012 and brought together a wayward team and a constantly feuding state association to establish the now successful unit.