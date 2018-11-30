PPFL: KRL register narrow win over NBP

KARACHI: Former four-time winners Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) surged to the top spot when they beat spirited National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) 1-0 thanks to the latter’s own goal in their crucial game of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) here at Korangi Baloch Football Ground in Sharafi Goth on Thursday.

In the hotly-contested battle KRL took the decisive lead in the 70th minute when Izharullah’s solid cross was headed by NBP’s defender Misbah-ul-Hasan into his own goal.

The outcome enabled KRL to displace Pakistan Air Force (PAF) from the summit as they took their tally to 29 points from 14 matches if their win against Ashraf Sugar Mills (ASM) is excluded. The ASM have pulled out of the top-tier league due to financial issues. As per rules the record of their matches they have played against their rivals in the first and second phase in Punjab would be removed.

The loss left NBP at 17 points from 14 outings.Meanwhile in the other show here at KPT Stadium former four-time champions Wapda overwhelmed former two-time winners Army 3-0 to take their points to 26 from 14 outings. International defender Mohammad Ahmed struck in the ninth minute and then in the stoppage time to seal a fantastic win. The loss left Army at 24 points from 14 appearances. Later at the same venue Chaman’s Muslim FC held Navy to a 1-1 draw to take their points to 15 from 14 outings. Bilal put Navy ahead in the 13th minute. Himmat Khan levelled the score for Muslim FC in the 69th minute. The one point took Navy to 15 points after 14 matches.

Here at Korangi Baloch Football Ground in Sharafi Goth, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) held strong Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to a 1-1 draw. M Bilal put PCAA ahead in the 13th minute. However, SSGC fought back through M Lal who hit an equaliser in the 27th minute.The single point took SSGC to 25 points from 14 matches. The outcome also enabled PCAA to take their points to 15 from 14 outings.