Fri Nov 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

Pakistan’s Emerging Team for Asia Cup named

Sports

LAHORE: The national selection committee, headed by Inzamamul Haq, on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018.

The event, which Pakistan is to co-host with Sri Lanka, is starting from December 6, in Karachi and Colombo. M Rizwan has been named captain of the team, whereas Pakistan will feature in the opening match of the tournament against Hong Kong at National Stadium Karachi on December 6.

The squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Hussain Talat, Saad Ali, Khushdil Shah, Saud Shakil, M Rizwan (captain) (WK), Ashiq Ali, M Asghar, Ghulam Mudassar, Sameen Gul, Musa Khan, M Ilyas and Suleman Shafqat. Team management includes team manager Col (retd)) Syed Naushad Ali, Head Coach Ejaz Junior, Assistant Coach M Masroor, Fielding Coach Saqib Faqir, Analyst Zubair Ahmed, Trainer Saboor Ahmed, Physio Imtiaz Khan.

