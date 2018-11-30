BD squad named for Emerging Teams Asia Cup

DHAKA: Bangladesh Cricket Board announced their squad for the Emerging Teams Asia Cup starting December 6, 2018. Nurul Hasan has been named skipper of Bangladeshi side.

Bangladesh will send a cricket squad to Pakistan for the first time in three years, officials said Thursday after receiving assurances from their counterparts about security.Pakistan and Sri Lanka are co-hosting an Asian Cricket Council tournament next month, with Bangladesh playing all their group matches in Karachi. Most cricket nations have steered clear of Pakistan since gunmen attacked Sri Lanka’s team bus in 2009, killing several people.

Squad: Nurul Hasan (Capt), Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Hossain, Mizanur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Qazi Onik, Khaled Ahmed, Mohor Sheikh.