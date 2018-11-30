Senegal on top in Africa

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JOHANNESBURG: Senegal replaced Tunisia as the highest ranked African national team when the monthly statistics were released by FIFA Thursday.
The Senegalese rose from second place on the back of a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory in Equatorial Guinea during November.
Tunisia lost away to Egypt in the same competition, and were also beaten at home by Morocco in a friendly.
African top 20
(world ranking in brackets)
1 Senegal (23),
2 Tunisia (26),
3 Morocco (40),
4 Nigeria (44),
5 DR Congo (49).
JOHANNESBURG: Senegal replaced Tunisia as the highest ranked African national team when the monthly statistics were released by FIFA Thursday.
The Senegalese rose from second place on the back of a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory in Equatorial Guinea during November.
Tunisia lost away to Egypt in the same competition, and were also beaten at home by Morocco in a friendly.
African top 20
(world ranking in brackets)
1 Senegal (23),
2 Tunisia (26),
3 Morocco (40),
4 Nigeria (44),
5 DR Congo (49).