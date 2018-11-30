close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
AFP
November 30, 2018

Senegal on top in Africa

Sports

JOHANNESBURG: Senegal replaced Tunisia as the highest ranked African national team when the monthly statistics were released by FIFA Thursday.

The Senegalese rose from second place on the back of a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory in Equatorial Guinea during November.

Tunisia lost away to Egypt in the same competition, and were also beaten at home by Morocco in a friendly.

African top 20

(world ranking in brackets)

1 Senegal (23),

2 Tunisia (26),

3 Morocco (40),

4 Nigeria (44),

5 DR Congo (49).

