Senegal on top in Africa

JOHANNESBURG: Senegal replaced Tunisia as the highest ranked African national team when the monthly statistics were released by FIFA Thursday.

The Senegalese rose from second place on the back of a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory in Equatorial Guinea during November.

Tunisia lost away to Egypt in the same competition, and were also beaten at home by Morocco in a friendly.

African top 20

(world ranking in brackets)

1 Senegal (23),

2 Tunisia (26),

3 Morocco (40),

4 Nigeria (44),

5 DR Congo (49).