Narrow wins for Jubilee, BBJ in Lahore Open Polo

LAHORE: Jubilee Insurance and BBJ Pipes registered narrow victories in the Lahore Open Polo Championship 2018 matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

Aun Rizvi hammered a hat-trick to help Jubilee Insurance beat Barry’s by 5-4 in a thrilling encounter. Besides Aun’s three goals, the remaining two came from Turab Rizvi and Edward Banner Eve - one goal each. From the losing side, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Nicholas Pepper slammed in a brace each.

Aun Rizvi scored the opening goal of the match on spot penalty to give Jubilee Insurance 1-0 lead. Hamza Mawaz then slammed an equalizer to make it 1-1. In the dying moment of the first chukker, Edward Banner fired in a field goal to provide Jubilee 2-1 lead. The second chukker saw both the sides scoring one goal apiece – Aun Rizvi for Jubilee and Nicholas for Barry’s – with Jubilee still enjoying 3-2 lead.

In another encounter of the day, BBJ Pipes defeated Newage/Diamond Paints by 5-4. Hat-trick boy Bilal Haye was main contributor from the winning side while Ahmed Zubair Butt and Ahmed Bilal Riaz struck one goal apiece. From the losing side, Mir Shoaib, Alman Jalil, Antonino Menard and Adnan - all converted one goal each.