Aqeel’s impressive run continues in Federal Cup

ISLAMABAD: Ageing Aqeel Khan’s impressive run at the domestic tennis circuit continues as he has got yet another opportunity to go for men’s single title at the 32nd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships at DA PTF Tennis Complex.

In semifinals played Thursday, Aqeel exposed Muzammil Murtaza’s depth beating him without any real effort 6-2, 6-1.Almost half of the age of Aqeel, Muzammil were totally raw in his approach and was not even had showed required guts to make a match of it.

In an exciting second semi-final, Abid Ali Akber edged out Shamael Ch 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. Abid won the first set comfortably by playing good forehand, backhand down the line and cross-court shots. In the second set Shamael bounced back and gave tough resistance to Abid Ali Akber to take the match into third set.

In the decisive set Abid played aggressive and attacking game hitting number of winners down the lines with the combination of forehand and backhand drives to book a place in the final. Mudassar Murtaza paring with his brother Muzammil Murtaza annexed the men’s doubles beating top seed Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan in a thrilling and entertaining three-set match 3-6, 7-5, 10-7.

In the boys under-18 singles top seed M Shoaib and 4th Seed Abdullah Adnan marched into final by beating their respective opponents in the semi finals. Sohaib beat Ahmed Asjad in a well contested two-set match, whereas 4th seed Abdullah Adnan established his place for final brushing off top seed Ahmed Kamil in straight set.In the ladies singles top seed Sara Mansoor and second seed Sarah Mahboob qualified for the finals beating their respective opponents in straight set matches.