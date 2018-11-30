US life expectancy drops again as overdoses climb

TAMPA: Life expectancy in the United States dropped yet again as drug overdose deaths continued to climb — taking more than 70,000 lives in 2017 — and suicides rose, a US government report said Thursday. The drug overdose rate rose 9.6 percent compared to 2016, while suicides climbed 3.7 percent, said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention´s (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics. As a result, the average life span in America dropped to “78.6 years, a decrease of 0.1 year from 2016,” said the report. The data comes as the United States grapples with a vast opioid epidemic, fueled by addiction to prescription painkillers as well as street drugs like heroin and synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Overdoses were a key factor in US life expectancy dropping slightly in 2015 for the first time in decades.