US life expectancy drops again as overdoses climb

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TAMPA: Life expectancy in the United States dropped yet again as drug overdose deaths continued to climb — taking more than 70,000 lives in 2017 — and suicides rose, a US government report said Thursday. The drug overdose rate rose 9.6 percent compared to 2016, while suicides climbed 3.7 percent, said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention´s (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics. As a result, the average life span in America dropped to “78.6 years, a decrease of 0.1 year from 2016,” said the report. The data comes as the United States grapples with a vast opioid epidemic, fueled by addiction to prescription painkillers as well as street drugs like heroin and synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Overdoses were a key factor in US life expectancy dropping slightly in 2015 for the first time in decades.
TAMPA: Life expectancy in the United States dropped yet again as drug overdose deaths continued to climb — taking more than 70,000 lives in 2017 — and suicides rose, a US government report said Thursday. The drug overdose rate rose 9.6 percent compared to 2016, while suicides climbed 3.7 percent, said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention´s (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics. As a result, the average life span in America dropped to “78.6 years, a decrease of 0.1 year from 2016,” said the report. The data comes as the United States grapples with a vast opioid epidemic, fueled by addiction to prescription painkillers as well as street drugs like heroin and synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Overdoses were a key factor in US life expectancy dropping slightly in 2015 for the first time in decades.