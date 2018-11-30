Turkey changes US embassy street name to Malcolm X

ANKARA: Turkey on Thursday changed the name of the street on which the new US embassy will be located after the American black Muslim civil rights campaigner Malcolm X, an AFP correspondent said. The new American embassy is still being built in Cukurambar district in Ankara on what was formerly called 1478 street. Construction contractors BL Harbert have said the new complex is expected to be finished by 2020. The renaming comes after the Ankara city council decision last month to change the name to Malcolm X Street. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised the late campaigner´s daughters that the name of Malcolm X would “live on” in the Turkish capital. Municipality workers changed the signs of the street on Thursday morning, the correspondent said, as frenetic activity continued on the site. Malcolm X, one of the most influential African Americans in history, was an outspoken Muslim advocate of the rights of blacks and remains a hero today to many blacks and followers of Islam.