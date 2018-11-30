Parliament blocks cash flow to Rajapakse’s office

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka´s parliament voted Thursday to block any spending by the prime minister´s office, further paralysing a government adrift from weeks of conflict as two rivals claim to run the country.
In a further effort to undercut his power, parliament moved a resolution cutting off funds to the prime minister´s office, depriving Rajapakse of the cash he needs to run government. “We propose to stop any spending because he is not holding the position of prime minister legally,” said Ravi Karunanayake, a legislator from Wickremesinghe´s party. “This is a rogue government and parliament will take back control of finances through this motion.” It worsens matters for the purported government headed by Rajapakse, which has been unable to present a budget for 2019 and risks entering the new year without parliamentary approval for any new spending. Moody´s recently downgraded Sri Lanka´s credit rating amid warnings the island could default.
