Over 500 sportspersons participate in Ability Festival

PESHAWAR: The first National Ability Sports Festival proved to be an effective platform in bringing together over 500 disabled sportspeople across Pakistan to display sporting talent at the Islamia College Peshawar on Wednesday and Thursday.

Organised by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Friends of Paraplegics, among other partners, the event was part of the upcoming celebrations to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3.

The sportsmen and women from across Pakistan participated in games like wheelchair cricket, wheelchair table tennis, basketball and others.

Sadar Ayub, who is a paraplegic sportsperson and captain of Punjab Wheelchair Cricket Team, said: “Coming to this event reminded us all that we have more abilities than disabilities.”

Head of the ICRC office in Peshawar Giovanni Trambiolo thanked and congratulated all the teams for participating in the National Ability Sports Festival.

Engr Irfanullah from the Friends of Paraplegics, an organisation working with and comprising of paraplegic patients, thanked the participants, the media, residents of Peshawar and the players for making the event a success.

“We have witnessed people coming together to support and encourage us, which is extremely motivating. Now there is no going back,” he said.

The event received support from Paraplegic Centre Hayatabad, Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Islamia College Peshawar, Akbar Karate Institute, Chal Foundation, Toyota Pakistan, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and more than 40 organisations working for disabled people.

The ICRC has been providing physical rehabilitation services in Pakistan since 1982. Currently, the ICRC supports 26 physical rehabilitation centres run by its partners across the country. By the end of 2018, more than 50,000 people have received rehab services from these centres.

The ICRC also strives to provide social and economic inclusion opportunities to the disabled people by supporting sports events, educational and vocational trainings.