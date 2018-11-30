Resources allocation for human rights institutions sought

PESHAWAR: The civil society on Thursday expressed concern over the challenges and non-compliance with international human rights commitments and lack of coordination among the government departments, civil society and the human rights institutions.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, Shahidullah Jan, Qamar Naseem, and others said the human rights were protected by national legislation and international conventions.

“Even though the government of Pakistan accepted majority of the recommendations in universal periodic review 2017,” said Shahidullah Jan, Executive Director, Human Rights Committee Pakistan, adding, “It needs to allocate more resources to the human rights institutions and other relevant departments so that they can play a role to address the challenges and meet our international human rights obligations.”

Qamar Naseem, a rights activist from the Blue Veins, a non-governmental organization, said: “Being a civil society, we are committed to working with our parents in the spirit of openness, consultation, dialogues, exchange of expertise, cooperation and collaboration to support the respect for human rights, its protection, promotion and the rule of law. We are also committed to promote the implementation and domestication of the international pledges and commitments in context of human rights.”

Taimur Kamal, coordinator for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Network, said that for compliance with human rights responsibilities, local authorities should have the necessary powers and financial resources.

He said adequate implementation of human rights, particularly economic, social and cultural rights by local authorities require financial resources, which are not available everywhere. “This should be taken into consideration both at the provincial and national level,” added the rights activist.