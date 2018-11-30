Immediate steps needed to avert full-blown HIV epidemic

Islamabad : Pakistan has an estimated 150,000 people living with HIV. Of these, only 25,000 are registered at the 33 HIV treatment centres across Pakistan. In order to avert a full-blown HIV epidemic, we must take immediate preventive measures, encourage HIV testing and treatment, and address HIV-associated stigma and discrimination.

Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani made this observation while addressing a seminar in connection with World AIDS Day here Thursday. He reiterated the government’s sincerity for increasing access to and uptake of HIV preventive and treatment services by engaging with all stakeholders. “The government also aspires to empower people living with HIV by creating an enabling environment and adopting an integrated multi-sectoral approach to address the socio-economic determinants responsible for the spread of HIV,” he added.

The Programme Manager of the National AIDS Programme Dr. Baseer Khan said, the theme of World AIDS Day 2018 ‘Know your status’ is also a reinforcement of the basic human right of enabling every individual to seek basic health services and also knowing his status of health. “We realise that HIV can be prevented and treated so let’s all take that first step towards making Pakistan HIV-free,” he stated.

Pakistan still has a chance as it is confronted with a concentrated HIV epidemic that can be addressed through a focused and targeted approach. The speakers hoped that every day becomes an AIDS Day till Pakistan can be liberated of this menace.