Fri Nov 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

Milad at QAU

Islamabad

Islamabad : A ‘Mehfil-e-Naat’ was organised by the Department of Micro Biology at the Quaid-i-Azam University. The event was arranged in connection with the Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

‘Naat khwans’ presented ‘Naat’ and ‘Darood-o-Salam’. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, QAU was the chief guest.

Dr. Muhammad Ali distributed the certificates among participants. Dean of the Faculty of Biological Sciences, QAU, Dr. Muhammad Shahab, Chairperson Department of Micro Biology Dr. Rani Faryal and Dr. Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali from Department of Micro Biology also addressed the students.

