Anniversary of double-decker buses

LAHORE: The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) mark third anniversary of Lahore Sightseeing double-decker buses at Terminal-I on Thursday.

TDCP started this project three years ago and since then the project is running successfully. The tourists from abroad and other cities of the country enjoy the ride of double-decker buses and appreciate the initiative for tourism promotion. The ceremony started with a cake-cutting ceremony. Orphans and special children of different schools take a free ride to Wagha where they also witness flag lowering ceremony.