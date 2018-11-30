Anniversary of double-decker buses

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) mark third anniversary of Lahore Sightseeing double-decker buses at Terminal-I on Thursday.
TDCP started this project three years ago and since then the project is running successfully. The tourists from abroad and other cities of the country enjoy the ride of double-decker buses and appreciate the initiative for tourism promotion. The ceremony started with a cake-cutting ceremony. Orphans and special children of different schools take a free ride to Wagha where they also witness flag lowering ceremony.
LAHORE: The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) mark third anniversary of Lahore Sightseeing double-decker buses at Terminal-I on Thursday.
TDCP started this project three years ago and since then the project is running successfully. The tourists from abroad and other cities of the country enjoy the ride of double-decker buses and appreciate the initiative for tourism promotion. The ceremony started with a cake-cutting ceremony. Orphans and special children of different schools take a free ride to Wagha where they also witness flag lowering ceremony.