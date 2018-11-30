close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

Appointed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

LAHORE: The Lahore Biennale Foundation announced the appointment of Hoor Al Qasimi, President and Director of Sharjah Art Foundation, as Curator for the second edition of the Lahore Biennale (LB02). LB02 will be held in Lahore, Pakistan in early 2020.

The Lahore Biennale will present new commissions, large-scale installations, and discursive programming that will take place at various venues in the city of Lahore. This announcement comes six months after the inaugural Lahore Biennale, held in March 2018 which was a 14-day event which showcased over 100 artworks across seven major venues in Lahore. The inaugural Lahore Biennale was invested in situating itself in the region and saw the participation of various artists and academics from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India. For the second edition of the Lahore Biennale, the Foundation is interested in extending its regional scope towards West Asia and the Middle East.

