Suri Jagek as intangible cultural heritage welcomed

LAHORE: THAAP and the Institute for Art and Culture (IAC) congratulated the Pakistani people, especially the Kalasha communities of Mumuret, Birir and Rumbur valleys of Chitral for the inscription of Suri Jagek on the Urgent Safeguarding List of the Convention 2003.

Suri Jagek was inscribed on Wednesday at the 13: COMM (UNESCO 13 Intergovernmental Meeting of the Convention on the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage) held in Mauritius. The project team of THAAP and IAC was headed by Prof Sajida Haider Vandal (Head Programmes) and included researchers from THAAP, IAC and local communities concerned.

THAAP and IAC jointly facilitated the Kalasha communities of the three valleys to prepare the nomination dossier based on the extensive work carried out through 2015 and 2016, preparing the Community Based Inventory (CBI), from which the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) element of Suri Jagek was selected by the community concerned for nomination. THAAP and IAC with the support of UNESCO and the Government of Pakistan facilitated the preparation of the dossier. The element chosen by the Kalasha community for inscription was Suri Jagek: The Kalasha Meteorological and Astronomical Practice of Observing the Sun, Moon, Stars, and Shadows. Suri Jagek demonstrates the communities’ relationship with their sentient surroundings and highlights an extensive history of recurring “events” tied to topographical interaction with celestial bodies.