Fri Nov 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

Transfers, postings

Lahore

LAHORE : The Punjab government on Thursday issued a notification regarding transfers and postings of a number of officers.

Arshad Mahmood, awaiting posting, has been promoted to BS-19 and, upon promotion, posted as director, Development & Finance, Lahore. Asim Sadiq Qureshi, officer on special duty (OSD), has been posted as consultant, Ombudsman Punjab Office.

The services of Shahid Mahmood Sheikh, director Security SPU-I, Lahore, have been placed at the disposal of DG, Anti-Corruption Establishment, for further adjustment.

Iqbal Mazhar, additional deputy commissioner (revenue), DG Khan, has been transferred and posted as DC, DG Khan. Khalid Mahmood Tippu, additional DC (revenue), Jhelum, has been transferred and posted as executive director, Estate Lands, PGSHF, Malik Saleem, deputy secretary, (archives) S&GAD, as additional DC (general), Okara, and Syed Muhammad Shah, Additional DC (General), Layyah, as deputy secretary, (Archives), S&GAD.

Imam Bakhsh, director (R&C), Cholistan Development Authority, has been promoted to BS-18 and, after the promotion, transferred and posted as director, Bahawalpur Local Government. Aftab Ahmad, deputy secretary, Auqaf & Religious Affairs, has been promoted to BS-18 and Shakeel Ahmad, AC (Revenue), Bahawalpur, promoted to BS-18 and posted as additional DC (General), Bahawalpur.

