FBR official jumps to death from office building

LAHORE: A man reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the third floor of FBR’s building here on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Ghulam Ahmad Dogar. He worked as a stenographer in FBR. Police claimed he committed suicide due to mental stress. The body has been removed to morgue.

Feedback: A meeting was held at Central Police Office here for feedback on the two-week training workshops conducted for improvement in service delivery at police stations. The workshops were held for improvement in police behaviour while dealing with the public and stopping them from highhandedness. Around 53 master trainers under the supervision of DPOs and RPOs of all districts in the province undertook training workshops in which 2,934 officers and officials participated. The master trainers told the meeting that all trainees had reiterated their commitment to bring about a visible change in service delivery. Furthermore, the master trainers informed the additional IG, training, about the issues related to shortage of funds, leave issue, insecurity with regard to the transfers/postings, welfare of officials and academic qualifications of SHOs. The additional IG assured the master trainers that their problems would be put up before the inspector general of police, Punjab and all possible resources would be utilised to solve these problems.

arrested: Sadr Division investigation police claimed to have arrested two persons involved in a girl’s rape and fraud case.

The arrested accused have been identified as Liaqat Ali and Abdul Ghafar. Liaqat is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl and Ghafar is involved in a car fraud case. Police have recovered the car from Ghafar.

PSCA: A high-profile media delegation from Federal Republic of Nepal visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters here.

The group of journalists from Nepal included Mr Kishor Shrestha, acting chairman, Press Council Nepal, Dr Buddhi Narayan, former DG, Survey & Border Expert, Laxman Humagain, GM, Janta TV, Sharach Chandra Bandhari, a foreign correspondent, Jhapindra Raj, chief editor, National Mirror, Prakash Babu, Capital FM, Tapta Bahadur Malla, chief editor, Kusenews.com, Rajan Karki, chief editor, Gorkha Express, Teknath Neupane, editor-in-chief Mediamissionsnews.com and Sushhil Babu, news chief, News 24.

Meanwhile, a four-member delegation of Department for International Development, Islamabad, visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters on Thursday.