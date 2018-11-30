Minister opens ‘Velocity Measuring System’ during IDEAS 2018

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Production Ms inaugurated “Velocity Measuring System” at POF stall during IDEAS 2018. It is a system to measure the velocity of rounds fired (2 to 20mm caliber). It can measure both individual as well as burst shots. It has been designed to detect various bullet calibers passing through a larger detection area (0.9 m2). It measures the velocity accurately in both indoor and outdoor environment. Its detection velocity range is 50 to 1600 m/s, says a POF press release.

It has also a special feature of measuring the rate of fire in the range of 100 to 3000 rounds per minute. This feature is also very important to determine the quality of bullet and efficiency of weapon system.