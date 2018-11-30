Js Bank Partners with Karigar Training Institute

JS Bank has joined hands with Karigar Training Institute (KTI), a not-for-profit organization which provides training in vocational skills for mechanics, electricians & plumbers.

KTI trainees or alumni can now become independent entrepreneurs by availing financing solutions through the JS Prime Minister Youth Business Loan (PMYBL) scheme, at a highly subsidized mark-up rate of 6% per annum. Applicants aging between 21 & 45 years, with entrepreneurship and business management skills imparted through Karigar, are eligible to apply for the scheme.

Reflecting on this alliance, Mr. Babbar Wajid, Head of Product Development & Business Management, JS Bank stated, “Through this partnership, we aim to open doors to the common man who struggles to become financially independent. I am positive that this is just the start to something much bigger that can bring about a change we require in the social & economic sectors of Pakistan.”

Speaking at the occasion, Commodore (Retd.) S. Rashid Ullah, Director Operations, Karigar Training Institute, stated “We highly appreciate JS Bank’s initiative towards enabling these young individuals and ensure full support from Karigar Training Institute in this respect”

JS Bank, one of Pakistan’s leading and fastest growing financial institutions is continually undertaking efforts to drive economic growth and development in Pakistan.***