close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 30, 2018

Resource allocation for HR institutions sought

National

November 30, 2018

PESHAWAR: The civil society on Thursday expressed concern over the challenges and non-compliance with international human rights commitments and lack of coordination among the government departments, civil society and the human rights institutions. Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, Shahidullah Jan, Qamar Naseem, and others said the human rights were protected by national legislation and international conventions.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan