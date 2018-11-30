Resource allocation for HR institutions sought

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The civil society on Thursday expressed concern over the challenges and non-compliance with international human rights commitments and lack of coordination among the government departments, civil society and the human rights institutions. Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, Shahidullah Jan, Qamar Naseem, and others said the human rights were protected by national legislation and international conventions.
