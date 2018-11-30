close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

22 Indian fishermen arrested by PMSA

National

KARACHI: The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Thursday arrested 22 Indian fishermen and impounded their three boats from the Arabian Sea for fishing illegally in Pakistan's territorial waters. The fishermen were interrogated by the PMSA officials before being handed over to the Docks Police, who registered cases against them under the fisheries and foreigners acts.

According to the PMSA officials, the arrested Indian nationals were initially warned to leave, but after their refusal the PMSA took action against them and arrested them with three boats. Docks Police officials said that the cases against them were registered while the arrested Indian fishermen will be imprisoned in District Jail, Malir.

