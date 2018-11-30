PIMS projects to be inaugurated tomorrow

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Health Services and Coordination Aamer Mehmood Kiani and Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari will jointly visit the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday (Dec 1) at 11am to inaugurate projects successfully executed by executive director Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood.

PIMS spokesman Dr Waseem Khawaja, the ED besides ensuring excellent functioning of PIMS administration and workers also introduced an automated queue management system to the relief of patients, who used to wait for their examination and treatment turn in long queues for hours. Also, the token system was introduced at the children, gynaecology and main OPDs for the visitors' checkup. Many new floor washing machines were procured for the infection-free cleaning of the hospital. The machines do their work excellently and in a short time. New food trolleys have also been introduced to keep food for patients warm and infection-free.