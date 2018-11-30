Ex-MPA remanded in parking company case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday granted 10-day physical remand of PML-N’s former MPA Hafiz Mian Nauman, accused of embezzlement and causing loss to national kitty as chairman of Lahore Parking Company (LPC). The NAB official produced the accused before the court and sought physical remand to carry out investigations in the scam. The court granted 10-day physical remand of the accused, directing bureau’s official to produce accused again by December 8 along with investigation report till that date. The NAB had arrested Hafiz Nauman after his pre-arrest bail was rejected by the Lahore High Court.

As per NAB claims, accused Hafiz Nauman, being Chairman of Lahore Parking Company Limited, actively participated in the operations of the company and visited the parking sites of M/s Green Parking Dubai (the only Parking Company in the Joint Venture). Thereafter, accused Hafiz Nauman, being chairman received a letter from M/s Green Parking Dubai that agreement had been signed without their participation and fraudulent misrepresentation by M/s AGCN/NTG Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, whereas, the accused being the Chairman Board of Directors deliberately approved illegal change of JV partner.