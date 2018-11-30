Remand of Fawad, Cheema extended

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to former prime minister and former DG LDA Ahad Khan Cheema, accused in Ashiana Housing scam.

The court has extended judicial remand of both the accused by December 13. The NAB had arrested Fawad on charges of misusing his authority as being the secretary to former Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and caused a huge loss to the national exchequer. The NAB has accused Cheema of awarding contract of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing project of approximately Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers — a joint venture which was ineligible for the contract. Owing to the ineligibility of the companies, the government had to bear a loss of over Rs64.5 million. The accused persons will be produced again before the court by December 13.